‘Reckless driving’: Paytm CEO arrested, later released

On Sunday, a senior official confirmed that Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma was arrested by the Delhi Police for allegedly ramming into a senior police official’s car in February. Suman Nalwa, the spokesperson for Delhi Police, told IANS that the incident took place on February 22 in the Malviya Nagar area of south Delhi. ‘The accused rammed the car of south Delhi Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Benita Mary Jaiker. However, the DCP was not present inside the car at the time of the incident,’ the official said.

According to the official, the accident occurred outside Mother International School, Sri Aurobindo Marg on February 22 when DCP’s driver refueled the car. Nobody was injured in the accident. Constable Dipak Kumar, driver of the DCP, immediately noted down the Land Rover number that hit his car. DCP Jaiker was informed about the incident, and requested that he file a complaint.

The accused Land Rover driver fled the scene after the accident. As per the FIR, Constable Kumar claims that he had gone to refuel his vehicle and at 8:15 a.m. at the Mother International School’s Gate No 3, there was a heavy traffic jam caused by parents dropping their children off at the school. A speeding Land Rover struck Constable Dipak’s vehicle from behind at the time when he was slowed by the traffic jam.

The police registered an FIR for Rash driving or riding on public roads under section 279 of the Indian Penal Code at the Malviya Nagar Police station. ‘On investigation, the offending vehicle was identified and its driver Vijay Shekhar Sharma was arrested on February 22 and released on bail on the same day,’ PRO Nalwa said. The offending vehicle HR 98 C 0197 and DCP Jaiker’s car, DL 1 CU 9321, were both impounded and mechanically inspected. According to the official, the investigation into the case continues.