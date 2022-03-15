Video of Aaradhya’s Hindi speech goes viral, dad Abhishek Bachchan reacts

Aaradhya Bachchan, daughter of Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, has the literary skill of her great-grandpa, Harivansh Rai Bachchan. And this was demonstrated in a video circulating on the internet, in which Aaradhya Bachchan gives a stunning Hindi speech on how poetry opens doors to any language if one desires to learn it.

The video appears to be from her school’s online Hindi elocution competition, in which Aaradhya served as the compere. Her reactions and the manner she presents the language drew a lot of attention in the video. The video, which has been shared on various fan sites, has got a lot of positive feedback from people. One wrote, ‘She has it in her blood. Confidence and expressiveness of Aish and AB and fluency in Hindi and values from her grandparents. She is going to grow up to be a wonderful person’. Another one wrote, ‘Wooow Betta Wonderful action lovely acting beautiful expression of beautiful smile very nice God bless you’.

After such a longggg time? Seeing this Princess ? Can't tell how beautiful she is lookin' in this beautiful two cute ponytails ? Aaradhya Bachchan at her school's Hindi Elocution Competition 2021-22 ??

VC: @DaisMumbai Thank you very muchhh for sharing ?? #AaradhyaBachchan pic.twitter.com/izfvCLxlxD — Aaradhya Rai Bachchan Official ARB (@WeLoveAaradhyaB) March 13, 2022

Her father Abhishek Bachchan also reacted with folded hands when a fan tagged him on the video on Twitter.

Also Read: ‘Is there anything you can’t do’: Samantha to Alia Bhatt on her 29th birthday

Another video of the 10-year-old performing Saare Jahaan Se Accha and AR Rahman’s rendition of Vande Mataram for her school Republic Day celebration went viral in January. Aaradhya wore a white salwaar-kameez and an orange dupatta in the video. She is photographed in front of the Indian National Flag.