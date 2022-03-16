24-year-old fan of Prabhas dies by suicide after ‘Radhe Shyam’ gets negative reviews: Report

Prabhas is one of the rare actors who has amassed a large fan base in a short period of time. Not only in the south, but throughout India, the actor enjoys a devoted following.

With his new released film ‘Radhe Shyam’, Prabhas is now gaining the hearts of his followers. Fans and reviewers alike have had conflicting reactions to the film.

Recently, a 24-year-old fan of the celebrity committed suicide by hanging himself at his residence in Tilak Nagar of the Kurnool district in Andhra Pradesh. The man identified as Ravi Teja was a huge Prabhas fan who purportedly committed himself after the film ‘Radhe Shyam’ received mixed reviews. He reportedly told his mother about the film’s negative reviews before hanging himself at his home.

Radhe Shyam feature Prabhas as the lead role alongside Pooja Hegde for the first time. Bhushan Kumar, Vamsi, and Pramod produced the film, which was released internationally on March 11.