44th Chess Olympiad; Chennai to host this year after it shifted out of Russia

The 44th Chess Olympiad, which was shifted out of Russia after it invaded Ukraine, will be held in Chennai later this year, making it the second major global event of the sport after the World Championship match in 2013.

MK Stalin, the chief minister of Tamil Nadu, made the news on his Twitter page on Tuesday night. ‘Delighted that the Chess Capital of India is set to host the 44th Chess Olympiad! A proud moment for Tamil Nadu! Chennai warmly welcomes all the Kings and Queens from around the world! #ChessOlympiad2022,’ he said in the tweet.

The All-India Chess Federation stated on Twitter, ‘It’s official now….India will host the 44th World Chess Olympiad 2022 at Chennai!’ The All-India Chess Federation stated on Twitter, ‘It’s official now….India will host the 44th World Chess Olympiad in 2022 at Chennai!’

To organise the tournament, the All-India Chess Federation (AICF) had submitted a guarantee of USD10 million (about Rs 70 crore) to FIDE. The Olympiad was moved out of the country after Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24.