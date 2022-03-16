iQoo launches new wireless sport neckband earbuds in India: Know the specifications and price

Mumbai: Chinese smartphone makers, iQoo launched new wireless sport neckband earbuds in the Indian market. It is priced at Rs 1799 and will go on sale via Amazon and the official iQoo India eStore.

The earbuds feature one-tap connectivity with smartphones and has built-in microphone and have media controls on the neckband. It will deliver 18 hours of playback time on a full charge. It come with a 11.2mm moving coil that is paired with copper-clad aluminium wire (CCAW) voice coils to boost bass output.

The company also launches its iQoo Z6 5G smartphone at a price of Rs. 15,499.