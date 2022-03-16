Maharashtra teacher wins praise for teaching students in the local Gondi language.

On social media, a teacher in Gadchiroli, Maharashtra, is making waves for teaching kids the local Gondi language. Rajendra Bosam, a teacher from Madhya Pradesh’s Vidisha region, told news agency ANI that he wants to maintain tribal culture and teach the future generation about their language.

Mr Bosam is seen in a short video posted on Twitter by ANI taking a Gondi language class at a local school in Gadchiroli. The teacher stated that he enjoys doing this for the children. Mr Bosam told ANI that, ‘I studied in Vidisha, MP. I came to know about this school. I wanted to do something new and teach children. So, I came here. When I teach Gondi and English, I feel good. Children have inquisitiveness,’

Other subjects like as English, Hindi, Marathi, Mathematics, and Science are also taught to students in order to prepare them for success in life, he added. Mr. Bosam’s effort was well appreciated by many Twitter users. The Gondi language belongs to the Dravidian group of Indian languages. Around 2.7 million people, mostly Gonds, spoke it in the early twenty-first century.