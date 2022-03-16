Ramadan 2022: UAE announces revised working time for employees in the private sector

Dubai: The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) announced the revised working time of employees working in the private sector during the holy month of Ramadan. Work timings would be reduced by two hours for private-sector employees every day.

Authorities had earlier announced that all government offices in the country will remain open from 9 am to 2 pm during the holy month of Ramadan. On Friday, the offices will work from 9 am to 12 noon.

April 2 is expected to be the first day of Ramadan in this year. The actual date will be announced after the sighting of the crescent moon. Ramadan is expected to last 30 days this year. So, Eid Al Fitr will be celebrated on May 2.

Islamic calendar is based on the sighting of crescent moon. Islamic months last either 29 or 30 days, depending on the sighting of the crescent. As per the Islamic calendar, Ramadan is the holiest month. Eid Al Fitr marks the end of the holy month. Eid Al Fitr is celebrated on the first day of Shawwal – the month that comes after.