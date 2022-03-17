Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end higher for second day in a row

Mumbai: The domestic benchmark indices ended higher for second day in a row. The hike in the interest rate by US Federal Reserve and signs of progress in talks between Russia and Ukraine lifted investors’ sentiment.

BSE Sensex surged 1,047 points or 1.84% to close at 57,864. NSE Nifty moved 312 points or 1.84% higher to settle at 17,287. Nifty Midcap 100 index surged 1.38% and small-cap shares gained 1.23%.14 out of the 15 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange ended higher. The overall market breadth of BSE was positive as 2,113 shares advanced and 1,295 declined.

The top gainers in the market were HDFC, Titan, JSW Steel, SBI Life, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Asian Paints, Sun Pharma, Tata Steel and Reliance Industries. The top losers in the market were HCL Tech and Infosys.