Ice cream with rabbit flavor has become a global brand from China. Similarly, the name evokes curiosity, as does its history of origin and dissemination around the world. The first time it was released, it tasted simply like cheap vanilla. Originally manufactured in Shanghai in the 1940s, this candy comes in red, white, and blue packaging and is a favorite among Chinese children. As Chinese people began to immigrate to other countries, they brought the white, cream candy with them.

For several years, the Wanderlust Creamery in Los Angeles (US) has also attracted a large number of visitors. Wanderlust’s White Rabbit ice cream products are available in their online shops. Chinese diaspora, associated nostalgia are more important than just the taste of bestselling ice cream, as people line up for the outlet that sells it. Rabbit originated in Shanghai in 1943. Guan Sheng Yuan Food Group took over the business after ABC Company went out of business. The company still operates it today.

To appeal to the tastes of children, the candies originally had a picture of Mickey Mouse on the wrappers. Eventually, the company decided to rebrand and refurbish its look, adding a cartoon rabbit to the packaging. Chinese people became so enamored with White Rabbit that a pop-up milk tea shop imitated the concept and had people standing in line for hours to get a cup of White Rabbit Milk Tea. White Rabbit has savored people’s taste buds for 63 years. It had its share of controversy & hiccups, however.

Two Asian nations, the Philippines and Indonesia, recalled Rabbit candies in 2007 after formaldehyde was detected in some of the products imported from China. Despite the fact that fruits and milk naturally contain moderate amounts of formaldehyde, consumption of large amounts may cause poisoning, leading to symptoms such as headaches and vomiting. However, controversy aside, the White Rabbit is a globally loved brand and serves as an inspiration for food products and branded items.