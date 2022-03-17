Women hate this thing in sex

There are things that both men and women hate in sexual relationships and sexual acts. Avoiding these will enhance the beauty of your sex life and strengthen your relationship.

A research study revealed that women hate feeling conscious during sex. They obsess over how they look during sex. It is because women are very insecure about their bodies. As per researchers’ women not interested in opening up to their partners, bare and naked, while having sex.

Women also hate when there are disruptions during sex, or when they are just not able to achieve an orgasm.