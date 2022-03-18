Ramadan 2022: Sharjah Coop announces discounts up to 90%

Sharjah: The Sharjah Coop has announced a new promotion sale named ‘Ramadanak Wayana’ during the holy month of Ramadan. Under the offer the retailer offers 90% discount on 20,000 basic consumer products. The largest consumer cooperative in the emirate has announced this offer to reduce the financial burdens on citizens and expats during the holy month. Special offers will start one week before the holy month.

Earlier the Union Coop announced a discount offer of 25% to 75% on 30,000 products and commodities of selected types of vegetables, fruits, juices, water, dairy products, meat, sweets, spices, rice, oil, etc for 52 days. The offer will be available across all 23 branches and four commercial centres from March 13 to May 3, 2022. The retailer will also offer special rates and packages for its Gold Tamyaz cardholders. It has allocated 185 million UAE dirhams to reduce the prices of these items .