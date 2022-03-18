Uber becomes more pricey in UAE

Dubai: US based service provider, Uber has hiked their service charges . The fares has been hiked to 2.64 UAE dirhams per km in the UAE. At present the fare is at 2.57 UAE dirhams per km. The fare was hiked due to surge in fuel prices.

The company said that the fare was hiked to help drivers continue to have sustainable earnings. It had earlier introduced a fuel surcharge in the USA. According to the company, the surcharge will be either 45 cents or 55 cents for each Uber trip and either 35 cents or 45 cents for each Uber Eats order, depending on the location. The surcharge will be in effect for at least 60 days.