‘No facial burn can deter me from victory’: Miss World runner up ;

Miss World 2021’s first runner-up, Indian-American Shree Saini, has said that as a heart patient and a facial burn survivor, she represents all those feeling excluded or defeated due to disabilities or challenges!. Shree was diagnosed with a heart condition at the age of 12 and was told that she would never be able to dance. In spite of the obstacles, Shree never gave up. ‘As a heart patient and a facial burn survivor, I represented everyone who felt excluded or defeated,’ Shree told PTI after she was placed second at the World Beauty pageant. Poland’s Karolina Bielawska won.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CbDVD9juuaI/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Manasa Varanasi, Miss India World 2020, who represented India at the Miss World 2021 pageant, made it only to the top 13 contestants. ‘I am so grateful to be Miss World’s Global Ambassador of Beauty with the purpose and the 1st Runner up. I proudly represented 333 million Americans and billions of Indians all over the world’. She said she wanted to continue serving the world by encouraging people and uplifting their spirits everywhere she goes. ‘There are more hearts to be healed all around the world,’ she said.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CaHyAhwDcSC/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Shree was the 2018 Miss India USA and Miss India Worldwide. Her parents immigrated to the US from Punjab. Shree Saini winning the First Runner Up and Ambassador Beauty With Purpose award proves that Indian origin girls living outside India can also perform well on the world stage. ‘I foresee in the very near future Indian origin girls living outside of India winning the titles of Miss World and Miss Universe, ‘said Dharmatma Saran chairman and founder of Miss India USA and Worldwide.