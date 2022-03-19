Slurrrrrp! Make easy, delicious jalebis in 10 minutes!

Here is a simple and quick jalebi recipe that you must try! Jalebi is a delicious treat that most people prefer eating hot and fresh right from the pan! It is no wonder that the halwais (sweet shops) that sell this sweet are often packed with jalebi devotees anxious to get their hands on their favourite delight. See how to make halwai-style jalebis in 10 minutes. Here’s the complete recipe:

Combine two cups of sugar and one cup of water in a saucepan to make chashni. Allow it to combine on medium-high heat. After that, add the elaichi powder and kesar strands. When it’s done, taste it and add a squeeze of lemon if it’s too thick.

Now, Take maida, ghee, and water to make the jalebi batter. Make a lump-free batter with a thick consistency. Add fruit salt and water. Fill an empty sauce bottle or piping bag halfway with this batter and pipe into hot oil in swirls of Jalebi shapes. Allow it to cook. When it’s done, combine the jalebis with the chashni and serve!