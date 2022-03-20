18 die after consuming illicit liquor

Patna: At least 18 people died after consuming illicit liquor in Madhepura, Bhagalpur, Banka and Murliganj districts in Bihar. As per reports, 3 people have died in Madhepura, 10 in Banka and 4 in Bhagalpur and 1 in Murliganj.

In the last week, 16 people died in Bhagalpur and Gopalganj district in the state after drinking spurious liquor.

Bihar government in 2016 had banned the sale and consumption of alcohol in the state. From then deaths due to the consumption of spurious liquor is often reported in the state. In October-November, 2021, over 40 people had died in different districts of Bihar after consuming spurious country liquor.