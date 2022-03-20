Fire in poultry farm kills 8500 chickens

Chennai: Around 8500 chickens were charred to death in a fire that broke out in a poultry farm in Annur, in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. Various equipment and feeds got burnt in the fire . The loss has been estimated at Rs 12 lakh

As per fire and rescue service, the fire broke out at around 7.30 p.m. on Saturday and spread out fast due to wind and the sawdust that was laid on the floors of the sheds. The blaze was extinguished in two hours. The cause of the fire accident is yet not known.

Police has registered a case and further investigation is underway.