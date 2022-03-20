Here’s the recipe for millet rotis with fresh moringa leaves

Moringa is an excellent choice if one wants to follow a healthy diet. Moringa, in all its forms – fruits, seeds, leaves, buds and flowers has been embraced by many cultures across the country. Here’s a recipe for millet roti using fresh moringa leaves.

Ingredients: 1 cup millet flour, 1 cup finely chopped fresh moringa leaves, 1 tsp grated ginger, 1 finely chopped green chilli, a pinch of asafoetida (heeng), 1 tbsp oil, salt, 1 cup hot water.

Also Read: Slurrrrrp! Make easy, delicious jalebis in 10 minutes!

Method

1. Heat oil in a deep pan and add finely-chopped moringa leaves into it. Add the ginger, green chilli, 1 cup of water and boil the mixture.

2. Turn off the heat and add salt, asafoetida and millet flour.

3. Gently combine all of the ingredients until a dough-like consistency is achieved. Cover and set aside for 10 minutes.

4. Knead it thoroughly with moist fingertips after it has cooled to room temperature.

5. Roll out a thin roti on a small sheet of parchment paper. You may also use a banana leaf.

6. Cook it on a preheated griddle. If necessary, use cold-pressed oil. Serve it with dals, curries or simply a bowl of curd.