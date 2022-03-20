Remo D’Souza pays off the loan for a contestant on sets of DID L’il Masters 5

The dancing reality show DID L’il Master provided viewers with a taste of the incredible talents of our country. Viewers will be able to see the dance of an 8-year-old boy named Himanshu this weekend on the audition episode of the show.

His skill astounded the judges. On the other hand, they got emotional when they heard the young Delhi boy’s journey towards this stage. Himanshu lost his father when he was a child and has been raised by his mother ever since. She began riding a rickshaw as a single mother with two children to feed them and support their goals. Himanshu’s mother took out a loan to purchase the rickshaw so that she could have a steady income.

As she was a female rickshaw driver, she was frequently mocked and abused on the road. The challenges of this single mother, who is trying to offer a better future for her children, impacted Remo D’Souza and he offered her help.

Talking about the same, Remo said, ‘I would love to help you with this EMI that you’re paying for your rickshaw. Please let me know the amount that is pending, I will pay it off. I don’t want you or Himanshu to stress about it anymore, now that rickshaw is yours. You focus on the kids now and live a happy life after this’.

Season 5 of DID L’il Masters airs on Zee TV on Saturday and Sunday at 9 pm.