‘Sugar is the biggest poison’: John Abraham says he hasn’t eaten his favourite sweet in 27 years

Indian movie star John Abraham revealed that he has not taken a day off in the past 17-18 years. According to John, sugar is more harmful than smoking a cigarette in an interview with Shilpa Shetty on her fitness show Shape of You. During a fun True or False session, Shilpa Shetty said that John had not had his favourite sweet, kaju katli, for 25 years. John responded with a smile, ‘I think that is false. I have not had aerated drinks in 27 years. I believe, and I suspect you do as well, that sugar is more deadly than cigarette smoking’.

As Shilpa spoke about John’s looks, she said, ‘I have read somewhere that you do not believe you are handsome’. John told her, ‘Yeah. I think that is very subjective. It is a state of mind. If you feel good on a certain day, you feel nice. But, I do not believe that anybody can be handsome for the world, or beautiful for the world. It depends. In our industry, we are all bound by a string called insecurity. Because of this insecurity, vanity comes into the picture and we do a lot for vanity. Now, I have reached the stage, and so have you, where it does not matter how I look on the outside. But, it is more important, how we feel inside’.

It has also been ‘unfortunate and boring’ for John that he has taken ‘only three days’ off in the past 17-18 years. Having a break every now and then isn’t a bad thing; everyone needs one. In addition, John shared a ‘trivia’ about himself, saying he does not have any social networking apps on his phone, and he is also not on WhatsApp. According to John, he will be off social media very soon. John Abraham recently wrapped up his work on Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain Returns. The film also stars Tara Sutaria, Disha Patani, and Arjun Kapoor. He will soon be seen in the action film Attack.