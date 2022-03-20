‘The Zelensky pillows’ symbolize courage and strength in a war-ravaged nation;

Taking a novel approach to raising funds for Ukrainians, a designer has designed pillows with the portrait of Volodymyr Zelensky, who has been seen as a sex symbol by many Ukrainians affected by the crisis.

The design concept came to the designer Tomas Brinek when he realized that most people see him as a sex symbol. So he designed a pillow that looks like he is sleeping in their bed, according to the news agency. Zelensky has become the face of Ukraine’s resistance to Russia’s invasion, broadcasting daily via social media from his bunker in Kyiv, rousing his people to action. He is exhausted and unshaven, but he remains defiant in his distinctive green shirt.

Brinneck, who runs the TMBK satirical Instagram channel and regularly mocking politicians, claimed his limited-edition hand-made pillows have gotten over 2,000 orders and raised over 420,000 crowns ($18,900) for a charity that helps Ukrainians devastated by the violence.