Car crashes into Belgian carnival troupe, six dead

Belgian authorities said a car slammed into a group of Belgian carnival performers who were preparing for a parade early on Sunday, killing six people and seriously injuring ten others. The incident did not appear to be a militant attack, the authorities mentioned.

‘There are no elements to imply that the act had a terrorist motive at this time,’ prosecutor Damien Verheyen said at a press conference.

The car was not involved in a high-speed chase, police reported.

The incident occurred in the village of Strepy-Bracquegnies in southern Belgium.

When the truck arrived, between 150 and 200 people were gathered to prepare for the annual folklore parade. The parade included costumes and drums, Jacques Gobert, mayor of the neighbouring town of La Louviere stated.

‘A fast car slammed through the crowd… After that, the driver went on his way,’ Gobert stated.

The two guys were arrested later. Police stated that they were two local men who had no previous criminal records.