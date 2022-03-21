CM Stalin comes out with novel idea to reward those who help road accident victims in TN

MK Stalin, the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, announced cash rewards and certificates for anyone who help provide medical care for traffic accident victims in the state.

‘People who help those involved in a road accident and takes them to a medical care facility within the golden hour period will be rewarded with a certificate of appreciation and a Rs 5,000 cash reward.’ Stalin wrote in a tweet.

The chief minister had earlier announced the launch of ‘Innuyir Kaappon,’ a scheme that gives free medical treatment to people who are injured within the first 48 hours. 609 hospitals have been networked across the state, including 408 private hospitals and 201 government hospitals, to offer medical care during the golden hour and save lives.

The policy covers up to Rs one lakh in life-saving procedures for beneficiaries of the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme (CMCHIS) as well as non-members. Accident victims in Tamil Nadu and visitors to the state would receive free medical care for the first 48 hours.