‘Every Indian should watch ‘The Kashmir Files’,’ Amir Khan says he’s happy with the movie’s success

Vivek Agnihotri’s rendition of the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits- ‘The Kashmir Files’ has became the trending topic since its release on March 11. Without any “hero” leading the film, it has been storming the box office, and many including celebrities and politicians came forward, applauding the film. Bollywood Superstar Amir Khan is the recent addition to the list.

Khan was attending a press conference on Sunday, when he was asked to comment on the Agnihotri directorial. The actor heaped praises on the movie, and promised that he would ‘definitely’ watch the film. Khan further said that ‘the story is a part of our history and whatever happened with the Kashmiri Pandits was really sad’, and urged that ‘any film on such a topic must be seen by all Indians’. ‘This film has touched the emotions of all people who believe in humanity and that is what is so beautiful about it’, Khan noted.

Agnihotri’s ‘The Kashmir Files’ starring Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Darshan Kumar, Pallavi Joshi, and others in pivotal roles, is based on thethe true story of brutal sufferings endured by Kashmiri Pandits during Kashmir Insurgencyin 1990s. The film is bankrolled by Tej Narayan Agarwal, Abhishek Agarwal, Pallavi Joshi and Vivek Agnihotri under the Zee Studios, IAmBuddha and Abhishek Agarwal Arts banners.