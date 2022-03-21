Grandson’s birthday; Chandrababu Naidu’s family donates Rs 30 lakh to Tirupati.

The family of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief Chandrababu Naidu has donated Rs 30 lakh to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD), the trust that manages the holy shrine of Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh, on the occasion of his grandson’s birthday.

On Monday, March 21, a one-day charity function will be held in Tirumala to celebrate the eighth birthday of TDP chief Chandrababu’s grandson, Devansh.

Every year, Chandrababu and his family visit Lord Venkateswara’s holy temple in Tirumala hills in Tirupati to celebrate the birthday of his only grandchild. TTD has a special One-Day Donation Scheme for devotees and donors to SV Annaprasadam Trust.

The TTD Trust, which manages the world’s richest Hindu shrine, relies on donations to feed thousands of devotees who travel from all over the world to offer prayers.