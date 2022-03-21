Here are four ingredients to treat skin hyperpigmentation

Hyperpigmentation is a common skin condition that results in tanning, dark spots, melasma, pimples, post-inflammatory acne scars and dark circles, all of which make your skin look darker. It is caused by the overproduction of melanin, a pigment found in skin cells that gives your skin its colour.

Some of the primary causes include overexposure to the sun, hormonal changes, medical disorders, the use of incorrect skin care products or a bad diet. While there are cosmetic treatments on the market that promise to treat this issue, here are some natural solutions that can help reduce Hyperpigmentation:

1. Turmeric

Curcumin, an active component in turmeric, suppresses the synthesis of melanin in skin cells. It contains anti-inflammatory effects that can help soothe burnt or acne-scarred skin. Chickpeas, turmeric powder, and rosewater combine to form a gentle yet effective face pack that soothes the skin and helps to fade dark spots. Add a few drops of lemon juice to speed up the process and enjoy the natural glow.

2. Aloe vera

Aloe vera is found in almost every home. It includes aloin, a naturally depigmenting and anti-inflammatory ingredient that aids in the lightening of black spots. The gel controls melanin formation by killing existing melanin cells. Take fresh gel from the plant, apply it to the affected areas, and wash your face the next morning for optimal results. Repeat the procedure until the spots/patches have vanished or decreased in size.

3. Milk/milk products

Milk and curd are excellent moisturisers that may give your skin a youthful look. They are great de-tanners and may be used to make face packs to reduce pigmentation and give you a more youthful, radiant complexion. Combine 1 tablespoon chickpea flour, 1 teaspoon turmeric and a few tablespoons of raw milk or curd to form a paste and then apply.

4. Citrus fruits

Citrus fruits strong in vitamin C, such as lemons, oranges, limes, grapefruits are natural bleaching agents that reduce dark spots and pigmentation. However, lemon juice and other citrus fruits are very acidic, they should never be applied to the skin in their pure form. Mix a few drops of lemon juice with honey, then apply to the face for 15 minutes before washing with cold water.