In 13 hours, an autistic Indian teen girl swims from Sri Lanka to Tamil Nadu.

Jiya Rai, a 13-year-old autistic girl from Mumbai, swam 28.5 kilometres from Talaimannar, Sri Lanka, to Arichalmunai, Tamil Nadu’s Dhanushkodi, and received widespread acclaim. The girl, who is the daughter of a Navy officer, took 13 hours to swim the distance.

Jiya Rai set out on her journey at 4.22 a.m. on Sunday, March 20, after obtaining permission from Sri Lankan and Indian authorities. She arrived in Arichalmunai at 5.32 p.m. When Jiya Rai finished the swim, Tamil Nadu Director-General of Police (DGP) Sailendra Babu praised her, Madhan Rai, her father, and mother Regina Rai for encouraging their child.

‘This sea is filled with sea snakes, milk sharks and jellyfish. Also, you can’t predict the current in these waters and Jiya Rai still swam through it, which definitely should be appreciated,’ said Sailendra Babu. The Sri Lankan Navy helped Jiya Rai by providing protection until she reached the international maritime border, where the Indian coast guard took over.