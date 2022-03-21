India combats Covid 19 aggressively- booster shots for all adults : A report ;

India is considering making all adults eligible for booster doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to two persons familiar with the situations, as infections grow in some countries and some Indians find it difficult to travel abroad without a third shot.

Only frontline workers and those over the age of 60 are now permitted to receive booster doses in india, which are available for free in government centres or at a cost in private hospitals. According to one of the sources, the government is discussing whether to supply free boosters to other groups. Both sources requested anonymity since the government has yet to make a decision. Boosters for all adults should be approved soon, according to lawmakers in parliament.

Last week, the Indian health ministry urged states to boost up surveillance to detect the virus, noting a rise in Asia and Europe. Cases have recently increased in countries such as China and Italy.