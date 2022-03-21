KKR’s Tim Southee marries longtime girlfriend ahead of IPL 2022

Ace cricketer Tim Southee got married to his long-time partner Brya in a modest and personal ceremony. Tim is expected to join the KKR squad in Mumbai in a few days. On March 26, 2022, KKR will face CSK in the first game of IPL 2022.

The couple took to their respective social media handles and shared pictures from their wedding. They already have two children together, Indie May Southee (born in 2017) and Sloane Ava Southee (born in 2019).

Click here to view the Instagram post

Southee will join the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) after being purchased for INR 1.50 crores in the IPL 2022 mega auction. He has previously represented the Rajasthan Royals (2014-15), Mumbai Indians (2016-17), and Royal Challengers Bangalore (2018-19) in the league.

Also Read: Construction worker discovers tooth of a giant woolly mammoth

Southee has already played for KKR in the second part of the IPL 2021 season when he was called up as a substitute for Australian Test captain Pat Cummins. In three games, he got three wickets at an economy rate of 7.91. Southee’s presence is a boost for KKR and he will be looking forward to give strong performances as the team aims for its third IPL victory.