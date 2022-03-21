Mumbai girl with autism swims from Sri Lanka to TN in 13 hours

Jiya Rai, a 13-year-old girl with autism from Mumbai, swam 28.5 kilometres from Talaimannar, Sri Lanka, to Arichalmunai in Dhanushkodi, Tamil Nadu within 13 hours and received global acclaim. Jiya, who is the daughter of a Navy officer, started her journey at 4.22 am on Sunday after obtaining clearance from Sri Lankan and Indian authorities. She arrived at Arichalmunai at 5.32 pm.

Tamil Nadu Director-General of Police (DGP) Sailendra Babu attended the event and praised Jiya for her accomplishment. He also congratulated her father Madhan Rai and mother Regina Rai for motivating their kid. ‘This sea is filled with sea snakes, milk sharks and jellyfish. Also, you can’t predict the current in these waters and Jiya Rai still swam through it, which definitely should be appreciated’, stated Sailendra Babu.

The Sri Lankan Navy aided Jiya Rai by providing security until she reached the international maritime border when the Indian coast guard took control.