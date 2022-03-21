NCW seeks action against UP man who thrashes his wife for voting against his choice

Rekha Sharma, the chairperson of the National Commission for Women (NCW), wrote to the Director General of Police (DGP) of Uttar Pradesh on Monday, demanding that a man and his family be punished for beating and evicting his wife from their marital home.

This follows NCW’s finding of many media reports alleging that a married Muslim woman from Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, was beaten by her husband and thrown out of her marital home because she voted for a political party other than her husband’s. According to reports, the victim’s husband also threatened to divorce her.

If the allegations levelled are found to be true, the NCW has taken cognizance of the case and has sought registration of an F.I.R under relevant provisions of the law. ‘The Commission must be informed of the action taken in the matter within seven days,’ NCW stated in a statement. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Bareilly has also received a copy of the letter.