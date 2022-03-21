PM Modi tops list of world’s most popular leaders, gets highest approval ratings among other global leaders

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received the highest popularity ratings out of 13 international leaders polled by Morning Consult, a US-based global leader approval tracker.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, US President Joe Biden, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro all received lower approval ratings than PM Modi.

The most recent approval ratings are based on information gathered between March 9 and 15, 2022. Each country’s approval rating is based on a seven-day moving average of adult citizens, with sample sizes varied by country, with a +/- 1-3% margin of error.

The average sample size in the United States is roughly 45,000 people. The sample size in the other nations varies between 3,000 and 5,000 people. Respondents were asked if they believe things in their nation are heading in the correct way or if they believe they have deviated from the path.

Global Leader Approval: Among All Adults https://t.co/wRhUGsLkjq Modi: 77%

López Obrador: 63%

Draghi: 54%

Scholz: 45%

Kishida: 42%

Trudeau: 42%

Biden: 41%

Macron: 41%

Morrison: 41%

Moon: 40%

Bolsonaro: 39%

Sánchez: 38%

Johnson: 33% *Updated 03/17/22 pic.twitter.com/jELxQgEsLE — Morning Consult (@MorningConsult) March 18, 2022

Only 53% of respondents believed the country was heading in the right direction in May 2021. On March 15, the percentage had risen to 77%.

All interviews are conducted online among nationally representative samples of adults. The sample in India is the country’s literate population. In each nation, surveys are weighted by age, gender, area and in some cases, education breakdowns based on official government sources. Race and ethnicity are also weighted in surveys in the United States.