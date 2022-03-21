SRK fans come to his defence as #BoycottPathan trends for no apparent reason

Twitter is a social media site where various hashtags are trending on a daily basis. #BoycottPathan was trending on Twitter today. The hashtag appears to have been activated for no apparent reason. Some speculated that it had something to do with Sushant Singh Rajput’s justice. As you may know, Pathaan is a film starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham. Siddharth Anand is the director of the film.

Fans of Shah Rukh Khan rallied to his defence. One wrote, ‘Here in Twitter Bhakt DADDY barking? #BoycottPathan? And there….outside mannat this barking dads little princess Shouting…SHAHRUKH SHAHRUKH…PATHAAN…PATHAAN…?? No one can stop #Pathaan STORM’. While another added, ‘Don’t do boycott bcz it’s a blockbuster? the first-day collection will be 40cr+, global star King Khan is back ??? @iamsrk #BoycottPathan #PathaanArrivingOn25Jan’.

A netizen commented, ‘Andhbhakt before Tweeting #BoycottPathan ???SRK ko ghanta faraq padhta hai tumlog boycott karnese.. actually, in reality, tum log Pathan movies ka promotion kar rahe hai’.

Pathaan is set to hit theatres on January 25, 2023.