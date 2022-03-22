Jayalalitha death probe; ‘Sasikala told me a few times that Jayalalithaa was doing fine’ says OPS

O Panneerselvam (OPS), an AIADMK leader and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, said for the second day before the Arumugasamy Commission that Sasikala had told him a few times that Jayalalithaa was fine. The Arumugasamy Commission is a one-man probe panel looking into the death of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa.

OPS stated on his second day in court that, ‘When Jayalalitha was admitted to Apollo hospital, Sasikala told me a few times that Jayalalitha was doing fine. I was not aware of the food given to Jayalalitha. Personally, I still have respect for Sasikala and hold her in high regard.’

The former chief minister went on to say that he had no personal suspicions about Jayalalithaa ‘s death as others. He clarified the situation by saying that he was simply reflecting people’s suspicions. Jayalalithaa, the former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, died of cardiac arrest on December 5, 2016. She was India’s first female Chief Minister to die in power.