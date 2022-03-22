Netflix goes pricey: share your password and pay more ;

Netflix raised the prices of its plans in the US and the United Kingdom and Ireland earlier this month. Currently, Netflix is working on ending password sharing on the platform, a practice that is more common than actually having a Netflix subscription. Netflix announced that it is cracking down on people sharing their passwords with people they don’t live with. According to the company’s blog post, those who share passwords will have to pay an extra fee.

With features like separate profiles and multiple streams in our Standard and Premium plans, Netflix has always made it easy for people who live together to share an account. However, these have also created some confusion about when and how Netflix can be shared. Netflix’s director of product innovation Chengyi Long explained that the result is that family accounts are being shared – causing Netflix to be unable to invest in new TV programs and films for its members.

Password sharing fees for Netflix:

Netflix has launched a test in three countries – Peru, Costa Rica, and Chile. Customers in Peru will be offered an added viewer at a discounted rate of PEN 7.9 (roughly Rs 160), CLP 2,380 (roughly Rs 230), and $2.99 (roughly Rs 230) in Costa Rica. Basic, Standard, and Premium plan subscribers have access to the feature that lets them share their account information between accounts. This feature keeps viewing history, My List, and personalized recommendations. Netflix has not disclosed how long it plans to run this test before a wider rollout.

This is the company’s second attempt to end password sharing with non-subscribers. Netflix experimented with an Account Verification tool last year to prevent unauthorized users from using others’ Netflix accounts. However, the new fee is a strategic move from the streaming giant. With this, the company can continue to grow its subscriber count, which has plateaued in recent months.