Ukrainian military warns residents to brace themselves for indiscriminate Russian shelling

Ukrainian military warned people on Tuesday to brace themselves for more indiscriminate Russian bombing of crucial infrastructure, as the US President Joe Biden offered one of his strongest warnings yet that Moscow is considering using chemical weapons.

More than four weeks into their invasion, Russian troops have not conquered any major Ukrainian city, and they are increasingly turning to wreaking havoc on residential areas with air strikes, long-range missiles, and artillery.

The southern port of Mariupol has become a focal point of Russia’s assault and is largely in ruins, with bodies littering the streets, while strikes on the second city of Kharkiv were also reported to have intensified on Monday.

According to a statement made by Ukraine’s armed forces on Tuesday, Russian forces are expected to continue attacking key infrastructure with ‘high-precision weapons and indiscriminate ammunition.’

Without elaborating, Biden stated that Russia’s baseless assertions that Kyiv possessed biological and chemical weapons demonstrated that President Vladimir Putin was considering deploying them himself.

Putin’s ‘back is against the wall, and now he’s talking about new false flags he’s setting up, including alleging that we have biological and chemical weapons in Europe, which is just not true,’ Biden said at a Business Roundtable event.