Andhra CM flags off 163 Disha patrolling vehicles for safety of women

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy flagged off over 163 Disha patrolling vehicles from the secretariat on Wednesday in an effort to control crime against women while also enhancing the DISHA app and surveillance. This effort is part of the state’s continuous ‘Disha surveillance’ process. These vehicles will enhance and strengthen visible policing, which is an essential part of crime prevention.

Disha patrol vehicles are being used to make the environment safer for women and children while also providing with the required help. The police department has procured 163 four-wheeler vehicles, each of which is equipped with a specific GPS tracking system that allows for direct surveillance from the District Unit Control Room.

To help reach this goal, the vehicles will be able to identify and map all possible crime areas inside each police station’s borders, as well as identify and map details of past crimes, including their time and location.