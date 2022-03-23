Kashmir spring festival displays delicious varieties of ‘Kashmiri bread’

The Jammu and Kashmir tourism department is promoting 18 varieties of Kashmiri bread during the spring festival currently going on in the valley. The bread varieties are from different parts of the valley, from north Kashmir to central and south Kashmir. Bread varieties are on display in Srinagar’s gardens. This allows tourists to get a taste of local food.

There are 18 types of bread on display and they are served with Kashmiri Kehwa poured from a Samovar (a copper teapot from Kashmir). Makai Tchot (Corn Bread), Gaer Tchot (Chestnut Bread), Tamul Tchot (Rice Bread), Bakerkhani, Kulche and Rooth (a local cake) are among the breads included. There is a wider variety to choose from.

‘These are the breads that we collected from different parts of the Kashmir Valley. These have been used by locals for years and they are our traditional breads. We have almost 18 varieties from north Kashmir, south Kashmir, and central Kashmir. These have been put on display just to show the tourists the varieties of breads in Kashmir. They will be on display in all our gardens during festivals and in the Tulip Garden as well,’ said GN Itoo, Director of Tourism.

These unique and tasty breads are a hit with tourists visiting the valley. The Zabarwan Park was packed with tourists sipping Kashmiri Kehwa. Thanks to this initiative, local bakers are now having easier access to markets.

‘We enjoyed the different varieties of breads kept on display in this garden. I came with my whole family, and we tried almost all breads, and we thoroughly enjoyed the Kehwa with breads,’ said Rashmi, a tourist. The Tulip Garden opens to the public on 23 March, and all of these bread varieties will be sold there.