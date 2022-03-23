National level kabaddi player committed suicide in TN, probe on

On Wednesday, a national-level kabaddi player allegedly committed suicide at her home in Kanchipuram, Tamil Nadu. Banumathi, a kabaddi player from Managadu, was reportedly found hanging in the ceiling of her living room. The athlete was rushed to a private hospital right away. She was declared dead on arrival and the body was moved to the mortuary. She was the daughter of a vegetable vendor Dharmaraj and the deceased was 25 years old.

The incident was reported to the police, and Banumathi’s body was taken for a postmortem examination. Her cellphone has been confiscated by the police for further investigation. She has participated in kabaddi at the state and national levels. According to police, the initial investigation revealed that she was devastated because she had not been able to find a good job. Police are also looking into whether there were any other factors leading to her death.