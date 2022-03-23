Ramadan 2022: Two emirates in UAE announce work timings

Dubai: Authorities in Dubai and Ajman have announced working hours for the holy month of Ramadan. As per the circular issued by the Department of Human Resources in both Emirates, working hours for government employees will be from 9am-2.30pm on Monday to Thursday. On Fridays, the working hours will be from 9am to 12pm.

Employers can decide the working hours of employees who work in shifts. Government agencies in Dubai are allowed to implement flexible working and remote working systems as required.

Earlier the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) in the UAE had announced the revised working time of employees working in the private sector during the holy month of Ramadan. Work timings would be reduced by two hours for private-sector employees every day.

April 2 is expected to be the first day of Ramadan in this year. The actual date will be announced after the sighting of the crescent moon. Ramadan is expected to last 30 days this year. So, Eid Al Fitr will be celebrated on May 2.