Vikramaditya Singh, son of former Minister Karan Singh quits Congress

Vikramaditya Singh, Congress leader and the grandson of Jammu and Kashmir’s former Maharaja Hari Singh, announced his resignation from the party on Tuesday, claiming that his opinions on crucial matters concerning the state do not line with the party. Vikramaditya Singh, the eldest son of senior Congressman and former Union Minister Karan Singh, has also accused the party of being ‘disconnected with ground realities’.

‘I hereby tender my resignation from the Indian National Congress. My position on critical issues vis-à-vis Jammu & Kashmir which reflect national interests do not align with that of the Congress Party. @INCIndia remains disconnected from ground realities’, Singh wrote on Twitter.

Furthermore, he said in the letter to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, ‘It is my belief that INC is unable to realize and reflect the sentiments and aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir’. Vikramaditya said that after joining the Congress, he indicated support for the Balakote airstrikes, the repeal of Article 370-35A, and numerous other topics.

Vikramaditya was a member of the state Legislative Council before he joined the PDP in August 2015. In October 2017, he resigned from the PDP, claiming that he couldn’t remain with the party because it disregarded the desires and ambitions of the Jammu area. He later joined the Congress and ran for the Congress in the 2019 Lok Sabha election in Jammu & Kashmir’s Udhampur seat.