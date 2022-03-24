RAK-Nehru trophy snake boat race will be held on March 27

Dubai: The most popular sports event in Kerala, the Nehru Trophy boat race will be held in the UAE on March 27 at the Al Marjan Island in Ras Al Khaimah. The race is usually held in Punnamada Lake in Alappuzha, Kerala. The event is organized by International Marine Sports Club Ras Al Khaimah and Brew Media.

The event was held in Ras Al Khaimah in 2019. The organizers of RAK Nehru Trophy – UAE 2022 have increased the number of participating teams this year to eight. Gates will open at 3pm. Some of the activities that visitors can enjoy at the RAK Nehru Trophy – UAE 2022 include Kodiyettam, Ghoshayathra, Vallamkali, Chenda Fusion performance (Aattam Kalasamithi Kollannur and Chemmeen Band).

The Nehru race is amongst the pioneer ‘snake boat’ races in Kerala. The trophy was named after the former Prime Minister of India, late Jawaharlal Nehru. The name of the water race was coined following Jawaharlal Nehru’s visit to Kerala. He was so enchanted by the sight of the majestic snake boats, that he leapt into one of the snake boats himself, ignoring his security cover. Later on in the year, he donated a silver trophy in the form of a snake boat as a gift.