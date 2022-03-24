Ramadan 2022: Fatwa Council announces Zakat Al Fitr

Dubai: The Fatwa Council in the UAE announced the Zakat Al Fitr for this year. It is fixed at 25 UAE dirhams per person. Zakat Al Fitr is a charity taken for the poor a few days before the end of the holy month of Ramadan. The amount can be given from the first day of Ramadan and until the morning of Eid Al Fitr – before the Eid prayer time. Every Muslim man and woman, who owns more than what he or she needs, is obligated to give Zakat Al Fitr as prescribed by the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

Also Read: Country extends visa on arrival for passengers from 42 countries including India

The Fatwa Council also announced other Ramadan-related amounts:

Dh15: This is the amount to sponsor an Iftar meal for the needy. Residents can sponsor the meal via registered charities operating in the country.

Dh15: Fidya (compensation). Food worth this amount is to be given to the poor if an individual is unable to fast due to old age or illness.

Dh900: Kaffara (compensation). A person who misses or ends a fast without a valid reason must pay enough to feed 60 needy persons. This year, the amount is Dh900.

The holy month of Ramadan is likely to begin on April 2 this year. As per astronomical calculations, it is expected to last 30 days. Eid Al Fitr is likely to fall on May 2.