Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end lower for second day in a row

Mumbai: The Indian equity benchmark indices settled lower for the second day in a row. BSE Sensex slipped down by 89 points or 0.15% to close at 57,596. NSE Nifty shed 23 points or 0.13% to settle at 17,223.

Nifty Midcap 100 index surged 0.59% and small-cap index climbed 0.43%. 7 out of the 15 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange ended lower. The overall market breadth of BSE was negative as 1,448 shares advanced and 1,940 declined.

The top gainers in the market were Dr Reddy’s, UltraTech Cement, Reliance Industries, Tata Steel, Tech Mahindra and NTPC. The top losers in the market were Kotak Mahindra Bank, Titan, HDFC, HDFC Bank, M&M, Maruti and ICICI Bank.