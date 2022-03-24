US doubtful whether issues will be resolved by talks with Iran ;

On Wednesday, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan stated that while the US and its partners have made progress in Iran nuclear talks, there are still challenges to be handled.

‘Over the previous few weeks, we’ve made significant progress. There are still some concerns to be resolved’ as President Joe Biden travelled to Brussels, Sulllivan spoke to reporters aboard Air Force One.

He said it’s ‘unclear if this will come to a conclusion or not,’ but the allies are trying to ‘put Iran’s nuclear programme back in a box’ through diplomacy.