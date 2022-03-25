Ramadan 2022: UAE authority announces new school timings and rules

Dubai: The Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) in Dubai has announced reduced school timings and rules to follow in private schools in the emirate during the holy month of Ramadan. KHDA instructed schools not to hold classes for longer than five hours during Ramadan.

It also urged to reduce the amount of homework and assignments. The authority urged all schools to ensure that teachers, students and parents are able to spend more time praying and with their families.

Also Read: UN agency downgrades India’s GDP growth rate

Meanwhile several international schools will announce a two week long spring break from Monday, March 28. Schools will reopen on April 11.