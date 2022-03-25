Russia weary of war woes ? Seems to be running out of munitions! ;

According to Reuters, an official at the Pentagon told the news agency that Russia appears to be running short of precision-guided munitions. Moreover, it appears that dumb bombs and artillery will be used, according to the official. This comes as Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Colin Kahl has also speculated that he did not believe President Vladimir Putin wanted to have an all-out conflict with NATO.

In addition to this, Russian precision-guided missiles also appear to suffer high failure rates, which are around 60%, according to three US officials. According to the report, Russian forces have also suffered heavy casualties and are short on supplies. Despite constant shelling, the invading forces have failed to capture any major cities. Since a few weeks ago, the Russian armored columns have barely moved. Ukraine has been stalemated near the capital, Kyiv, and has been besieged in the east.

Ukraine has also said that it is shifting to an offensive mode. Including north of Kyiv, Ukrainian forces have begun pushing back the Russians. On Thursday, it also repelled five Russian attacks in the country’s east. One month after the invasion began, Ukraine has fended off what many had predicted would be a quick Russian victory.