Stock Market: Equity indices settles lower for third day in a row

Mumbai: The domestic benchmark indices ended lower for third day in a row. As per the market experts, the loss in the consumer durables and information technology shares weighed upon the share market.

BSE Sensex slipped 233 points or 0.41% to close at 57,362. NSE Nifty moved 70 points or 0.40% lower to settle at 17,153. Nifty Midcap 100 index edged 0.12% lower and small-cap shed rose 0.49%. 10 out of the 15 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange ended lower. The overall market breadth of BSE was negative as 1,348 shares advanced and 2,053 declined.

The top gainers in the market were SBI, Dr Reddy’s, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Reliance Industries, Asian Paints, Bharti Airtel, IndusInd Bank and Axis Bank . The top losers in the market were Titan, Tech Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki India, Indian Oil Corporation, Nestle India, L&T, TCS and Eicher Motors.