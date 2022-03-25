Swiss Open Badminton: Sameer Verma, HS Prannoy, Kidambi Srikanth and PV Sindhu enters quarter-finals

Basel: In badminton, India’s ace players Sameer Verma, HS Prannoy, Kidambi Srikanth, Parupalli Kashyap, and PV Sindhu entered the Swiss Open quarter-finals in Basel. Meanwhile, Saina Nehwal and Ashmita Chaliha were crashed out of the event in the second round.

World No. 27 Sameer Verma defeated Ade Resky Dwicahyo of Azerbaijan by ‘ 23-21, 21-7’ in the men’s singles second round in just 33 minutes. He will face Anthony Sinisuka Ginting of Indonesia in the quarters. Kidambi Srikanth defeated France’s Christo Popov by ‘13-21, 25-23, 21-11’. He will face second-seeded Dane Anders Antonsen next.

HS Prannoy defeated Finland’s Kalle Kolionen by ‘19-21, 21-13, 21-9’. Former Commonwealth Games gold medalist Parupalli Kashyap also sailed into the quarters after top seed and Tokyo Olympic champion Viktor Axelsen gave him a walkover. India’s two-time Olympic medalist PV Sindhu defeated Neslihan Yigit of Turkey in the women’s singles second round by ‘21-19, 21-14’. She will face Michelle Li of Canada next.

In men’s doubles, India’s Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty lost to the Indonesian pairing of Pramudya Kusumawardana and Yeremia Erich Yoche Yacob Rambitan by ‘ 19-21, 20-22’. In women’s doubles event, Indian pair of Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy trounced Yvonne Li (Germany) and Iris Wang (USA) by ‘21-11, 21-18’.

Indian results at Swiss Open:

(Round 2)Men’s singles:

Kidambi Srikanth bt Christo Popov (France) 13-21, 25-23, 21-11 (73 minutes)

HS Prannoy bt Kalle Koljonen (Finland) 19-21, 21-13, 21-9 (56 minutes)

Sameer Verma bt Ade Resky Dwicahyo (Azerbaijan) 23-21, 21-7 (33 minutes)

Parupalli Kashyap gets a walkover from 1-Viktor Axelsen (Denmark)

Women’s singles:

PV Sindhu bt Neslihan Yigit (Turkey) 21-19 21-14 (42 minutes)

Saina Nehwal lost to Kisona Selvaduray (Malaysia) 21-17, 13-21, 13-21 (55 minutes)

Ashmita Chaliha lost to 8-Kirsty Gilmour (Scotland) 18-21, 20-22 (40 minutes)

Men’s doubles:

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty lost to Pramudya Kusumawardana-Yeremia Erich Yoche Yacob Rambitan (Indonesia) 19-21, 20-22 (40 minutes)

Ishaan Bhatnagar-K Sai Pratheek lost to 4-Fajar Alfian-Muhammad Rian Ardianto (Indonesia) 15-21, 12-21 (29 minutes)

Bokka Navaneeth-B Sumeeth Reddy lost to 2-Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik (Malaysia) 15-21, 14-21 (30 minutes)

Women’s doubles:

Ashwini Ponnappa-N Sikki Reddy bt Yvonne Li (Germany)-Iris Wang (USA) 21-11, 21-18 (36 minutes)