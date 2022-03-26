3 TPC extremists killed in encounter with security forces in Jharkhand

Latehar: Three members of the banned extremist outfit Tritiya Prastuti Committee (TPC) including Sub Zonal Commander and Area Commander were killed in an encounter that took place with security forces in the Latehar district of Jharkhand, police officials informed on Saturday.

Also read: ‘PM taking interest in MCD functioning, BJP is terrified of AAP’: claims Sisodia

The security forces who were involved in the encounter also comprised of Jharkhand Jaguar, Latehar Police and other units of Jharkhand police. Following the encounter, a search operation is underway in the area.