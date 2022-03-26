Study: People might ‘live longer’ by drinking coffee rather than ‘triggering illnesses’!

Unlike smoking, drinking coffee can protect the heart rather than trigger its ailments, according to a study. It comes at a time when some doctors and the public have been concerned about the use of coffee. Two to three cups of coffee a day can lower your risk of getting heart disease, heart failure, or a heart issue, or dying early for any reason, by 10% to 15%, according to three research abstracts published on Thursday.

In a statement, Kistler said, ‘Because coffee can increase heart rate, some people worry that drinking it could cause or worsen certain heart conditions. This is the reason for medical advice to stop drinking coffee’. Kistler and his colleagues used UK Biobank data for all three studies. The report shows the health outcomes of over 500,000 people for a minimum of 10 years.

In these studies, the authors attempted to determine the relation between coffee drinking and heart rhythm problems (arrhythmias) and cardiovascular diseases. Researchers concluded that coffee drinking had either a neutral effect — meaning it did no harm — or a beneficial effect on heart health, said Kistler, who is a leading arrhythmia expert and professor of medicine at both the University of Melbourne and Monash University.